Published 11:34 IST, September 5th 2024

In his final match before retiring, Donald Young can win a US Open title with friend Taylor Townsend

For as long as Taylor Townsend has had a racket in her hand, Donald Young and his family have been in her life.That racket began in her right hand, but thanks to Young's influence, she switched to swinging it with her left, just like he does.