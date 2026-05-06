Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka Threaten To Boycott French Open Over Prize Money Row

French Open 2026 could witness an unprecedented boycott as top tennis players, including Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, are contemplating staging a protest over a prize money dispute. Sabalenka, alongside fellow world No. 1 Sinner and several other top players, released a joint statement on Monday voicing their concerns with the French Open’s prize money distribution.

Why Players Threaten To Boycott French Open?

The French Open announced a 10% increase in the total prize money pot, which would take the total prize money to 61.7 million euros ($72.1 million), a 5.3 million Euros jump from last year. But the players demanded a fairer share of the tournament revenue, demanding a far greater balance in the prize money. They pointed out that Rolland Garros has enjoyed a healthy increase in revenue over the years with the 2025 campaign generating to the tune of generated 395 million Euros.

But total prize money has increased by just 5.4%, reducing players’ share of revenue to 14.3%.

Aryna Sabalenka Voices Disappointment Over Prize Money Distribution

Sabalenka argued that over the years, grand slams have generated a huge amount of revenue, but players haven't been a part of the conversation. The upcoming French Open is expected to generate a whopping 400 million Euros, and players are striving to get 22% of that revenue.

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At the Italian Open, Sabalenka said, “Without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment. I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage.

“I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights."

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