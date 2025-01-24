Jannik Sinner Beats Ben Shelton To Return To The Australian Open Final, Set To Face Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Ben Shelton of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame some third-set cramping and beat Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to return to the Australian Open final as he pursues a third Grand Slam title.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, fell behind in the opening set and twice was a point from losing it when Shelton served at 6-5. But Sinner broke there, then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker, and broke again to begin the second set.

The only trouble Sinner ran into the rest of the way was when he clutched at his left hamstring, and then his right thigh, in the third set. He was treated by a trainer, who massaged both of Sinner's legs during changeovers.

Sinner won his first major title at Melbourne Park a year ago, then grabbed No. 2 at the U.S. Open in September.

He'll try to add to that total when he faces No. 2 Alexander Zverev on Sunday for the championship.