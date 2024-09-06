sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:58 IST, September 6th 2024

Jannik Sinner plays Jack Draper in the US Open semifinals weeks after a doping exoneration

Six months after Jannik Sinner failed two drug tests, and 2 1/2 weeks after he was exonerated because he said trace amounts of an anabolic steroid entered his system unintentionally via a massage, the No. 1-ranked man in tennis will play in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
11:58 IST, September 6th 2024