  Jannik Sinner says the outcome of his steroids case was a relief but he fired two team members

Published 14:53 IST, August 24th 2024

Jannik Sinner says the outcome of his steroids case was a relief but he fired two team members

Jannik Sinner fired his fitness trainer and physiotherapist because of his two positive steroid tests in March and said Friday at his pre-U.S. Open news conference that he knew he was innocent but still worried about what the case's outcome would be until finding out he wouldn't be suspended.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner | Image: AP
