Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Starts French Open 2026 Campaign With Commanding Victory Over Clement Tabur

Jannik Sinner's French Open 2026 campaign got off to a positive start as the world No. 1 delivered a dominant straight-sets win over France's Clement Tabur.

Asian News International
Follow : Google News Icon  
Jannik Sinner in action
Jannik Sinner in action | Image: AP

French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner's French Open 2026 campaign got off to a positive start as the world No. 1 delivered a dominant straight-sets win over France's Clement Tabur on Wednesday.

Sinner defeated Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.

In his first-ever meeting with world No. 171 Clement Tabur, Sinner dominated from the baseline, hitting 40 winners and not facing a single break point.

ALSO READ: Aryna Sabalenka Takes Advantage Of Heat Wave In French Open Win, Daniil Medvedev Loses In 5 Sets

Advertisement

Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open. Cerundolo reached the round after defeating Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 7-6(0), 7-6(7).

Speaking after the match, Sinner said he was happy to return to a special venue where he has strong memories. He noted that first-round matches are always tough, but said it was especially meaningful to begin his campaign in a night session, thanking fans for staying to watch.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: French Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Survives First-Round Scare, Starts Campaign With Nail-Biting Win Over Mpetshi Perricard

Notably, the Sinner vs Tabur match was played in a night session local time in France.

"I'm very happy to be back here. It's a very special place and I have great memories overall. First-round matches are never easy, but it's even more special to start the tournament during a night session, so thank you all for staying out," Sinner said in his on-court interview as quoted by the ATP website.

Jannik Sinner is currently on a 30-match winning streak after capturing all five ATP Masters 1000 titles this season--Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. With his victory in Rome nine days ago, he became only the second man, and the youngest after Novak Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters.

Published By :
 Aniket Datta
Published On: