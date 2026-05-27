World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Starts French Open 2026 Campaign With Commanding Victory Over Clement Tabur

French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner's French Open 2026 campaign got off to a positive start as the world No. 1 delivered a dominant straight-sets win over France's Clement Tabur on Wednesday.

Sinner defeated Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.

In his first-ever meeting with world No. 171 Clement Tabur, Sinner dominated from the baseline, hitting 40 winners and not facing a single break point.

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Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open. Cerundolo reached the round after defeating Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 7-6(0), 7-6(7).

Speaking after the match, Sinner said he was happy to return to a special venue where he has strong memories. He noted that first-round matches are always tough, but said it was especially meaningful to begin his campaign in a night session, thanking fans for staying to watch.

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Notably, the Sinner vs Tabur match was played in a night session local time in France.

"I'm very happy to be back here. It's a very special place and I have great memories overall. First-round matches are never easy, but it's even more special to start the tournament during a night session, so thank you all for staying out," Sinner said in his on-court interview as quoted by the ATP website.