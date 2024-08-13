Published 10:23 IST, August 13th 2024
Jessica Pegula beats Amanda Anisimova to claim 2nd straight National Bank Open title
Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed and the sixth-ranked WTA Tour player, defended her National Bank Open women’s singles title by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in Monday’s all-American final.
Pyrotechnics fire behind Jessica Pegula as she kisses her trophy following her women's singles win at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto | Image: AP
