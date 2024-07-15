Published 11:42 IST, July 15th 2024
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hands Carlos Alcaraz his Wimbledon trophy in a rare appearance for her
The Princess of Wales attended the men’s Wimbledon final at the All England Club and handed out the winner’s trophy to Carlos Alcaraz in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain receives his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
