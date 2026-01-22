Marathon Masterclass Sees 40-Year-Old Stan Wawrinka Achieve Australian Open Milestone

Stan Wawrinka had to dig deep to edge Arthur Gea in a 4 1/2-hour, five-set epic to become the first man 40 or older to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since the 1978 Australian Open.

Fittingly, it was the longest match at the 2026 Australian Open, Wawrinka's last at Melbourne Park.

The 2014 champion and a three-time major winner overall, Wawrinka held it together while 21-year-old qualifier Gea struggled with cramps in the fifth set's 10-point tiebreaker, hanging on for 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.

At 40 years, 310 days, Wawrinka was the first 40-plus man to go so far at a major since Australian great Ken Rosewall did it 48 years ago, at the age of 44.

The Swiss veteran announced last month that this year would be his last on the elite tour.

Asked in an on-court interview how he felt after 4 hours, 33 minutes on court, Wawrinka said, “Exhausted!”

“As I told you, it’s my last Australian Open, so I’m trying to last as long as possible. Not only I had fun but you gave me so much energy. I’m not young any more so I need the extra.”

Asked how he might recover before the third round, Wawrinka recalled a spectator dropping a beer earlier in the match and thought he'd raise a glass.