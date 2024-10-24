Published 21:14 IST, October 24th 2024
Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers are elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion known for plenty of on-court grit and off-court attention, and Bob and Mike Bryan, twins who won a record 16 major titles in men's doubles together, are first-ballot selections for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Karin Knapp during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:14 IST, October 24th 2024