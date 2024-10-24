sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:14 IST, October 24th 2024

Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers are elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion known for plenty of on-court grit and off-court attention, and Bob and Mike Bryan, twins who won a record 16 major titles in men's doubles together, are first-ballot selections for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Karin Knapp during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP Photo
