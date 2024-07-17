Published 10:57 IST, July 17th 2024

Nadal beats Leo Borg in Bastad as he continues to prepare for Olympic tournament

Rafael Nadal returned to singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on clay over Leo Borg, the 21-year-old son of Swedish great Bjorn Borg, in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad on Tuesday.