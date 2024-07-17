sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:57 IST, July 17th 2024

Nadal beats Leo Borg in Bastad as he continues to prepare for Olympic tournament

Rafael Nadal returned to singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on clay over Leo Borg, the 21-year-old son of Swedish great Bjorn Borg, in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad on Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal of Spain, left, greets Leo Borg of Sweden after winning their men's singles match at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad. Sweden | Image: AP
