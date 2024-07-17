Published 10:57 IST, July 17th 2024
Nadal beats Leo Borg in Bastad as he continues to prepare for Olympic tournament
Rafael Nadal returned to singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on clay over Leo Borg, the 21-year-old son of Swedish great Bjorn Borg, in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad on Tuesday.
Rafael Nadal of Spain, left, greets Leo Borg of Sweden after winning their men's singles match at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad. Sweden | Image: AP
