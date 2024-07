Published 00:36 IST, July 19th 2024

Nadal Comes From 4-1 Down in 2nd Set to Beat Norrie and Reach Quarterfinals of Nordea Open in Sweden

Rafael Nadal recovered from a tumble and a 4-1 deficit in the second set to beat fifth-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Nordea Open on Thursday.