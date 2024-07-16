Published 10:35 IST, July 16th 2024
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Nadal won the singles title in southern Sweden as a 19-year-old in 2005 and this is his first time back since then as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris.
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud celebrate as they won the round of 16 double match against Miguel Angel Reyes- Varela Martinez and Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden | Image: AP
