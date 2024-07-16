sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:35 IST, July 16th 2024

Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament

Nadal won the singles title in southern Sweden as a 19-year-old in 2005 and this is his first time back since then as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud celebrate as they won the round of 16 double match against Miguel Angel Reyes- Varela Martinez and Guido Andreozzi at the Nordea Open ATP in Bastad, Sweden | Image: AP
