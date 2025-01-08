Nick Kyrgios’ Return To Grand Slam Tennis Hits An Injury Setback Ahead Of The Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios of Eagles returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Falcons during a match of Day 3 of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai | Image: AP Photo

Nick Kyrgios faces another injury setback in his planned return to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open after an abdominal strain forced him to withdraw from an exhibition with Novak Djokovic this week.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that an ultrasound scan had revealed an abdominal strain and “unfortunately (I) won’t be able to play my good friend (Djokovic) this Thursday.”

He signaled the injury was “not too serious” but told Australian broadcaster 7News it would limit his preparations for the Australian Open, which starts Sunday at Melbourne Park.

“I’ve still got five days up my sleeve so I probably won’t serve for the next couple of days,” Kyrgios said. “I’ve got a couple of practices scheduled and I’ll do everything I can. It’s not too serious, so I’ll just take it day by day and just give myself the best chance.”

The mercurial Australian, who has become a popular commentator during his lengthy stints on the injured list, made his competitive comeback last week at Brisbane, where he played one singles match and partnered with Djokovic in two doubles matches.

Djokovic and Kyrgios won their opening doubles match, a crowd-pleasing, fist-pumping affair by both players at Pat Rafter Arena before a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 loss to Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley remained confident Kyrgios would play at the year’s first major.