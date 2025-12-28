Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes: From Venue, Timings and Live Streaming, Check Out All You Need To Know

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and World number one Aryna Sabalenka are all set for action in a unique exhibition tennis contest.

Deemed the Battle of the Sexes, the one-off exhibition match-up brings back a concept that was prominent in the 70s, but with some added twists to make the competition equal between the two players.

It is a modern-day sequel to the historic clash between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs back in 1973. Billie Jean had emerged victorious in the competition.

The Battle of the Sexes has been a controversial affair ever since it was made official.

Nick Kyrgios & Aryna Sabalenka Battle In A Unique Exhibition Match-Up

The Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka: Battle of the Sexes will be a standalone exhibition event between two tennis titans of different genders. The event is promoted by Evolve, the agency that represents both athletes. The competition will have specific rules and regulations, making it a fair contest between Kyrgios and Sabalenka.

Unlike the best-of-five competition between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, the upcoming exhibition tennis match will have a unique scoring system, service restrictions and different court dimensions.

The reason behind making the changes is to make the competition equal between the two participants and also to help make it an entertaining spectacle.

The Different Rules For Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes Revealed

The organisers of the Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka Battle Of The Sexes have revealed that the game will be played in a modified court, where the side Sabalenka will defend will be nine per cent smaller than the standard measurements.

Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will be restricted to just one serve each, while starting point. The duo will compete in a best-of-three sets with a match tie-break to ten points to decide the winner if needed.

Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes be played?

The Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes will be played on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

What time will the Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes get underway?

The Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes will get underway at 09:30 AM IST.

Where will the Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes be played?

The Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes in India?

The live TV telecast of the Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes, will be live televised in India on the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 5 HD).

Where to watch the live streaming of the Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka, Battle Of The Sexes in India?