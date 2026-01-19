Novak Djokovic Defeats Pedro Martinez to Reach 100th AO Match Win, Equals Two Historic Records in His 21st Australian Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Pedro Martinez of Spain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic equaled two all-time tennis records by starting his 21st Australian Open, and he added another milestone Monday night with his 100th win at Melbourne Park.

He liked the sound of it.

Also Read: Iga Swiatek Battles Past Yuan Yue To Make Australian Open 2026 Second Round

“I mean, what can I say? I like the sound of it — centurion is pretty nice,” the 24-time major winner said after his 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Pedro Martinez of Spain. “Nice feeling.”

Advertisement

The 38-year-old Djokovic is now 100-10 at the Australian Open, where he's won 10 titles. He also has won 102 at Wimbledon and 101 at Roland Garros.

What he really wants more than anything is six more in the next two weeks, enough to win a 25th major and become the most decorated tennis player of all time.

Advertisement

By starting his 21st Australian Open campaign, he equaled the tournament record held by Roger Federer. By starting his 81st Grand Slam tournament, he equaled another record that Federer shared with Feliciano Lopez.

“History making is a great motivation,” he said.

Djokovic showed signs of vintage form, with a running crosscourt forehand winner in the first set taking the adoring crowd at Rod Laver Arena back to his prime.

He didn't face a breakpoint in a clean serving performance, had a 1st serve points won percentage of 93 and he fired 14 aces, including one on match point.

“Tonight’s performance was definitely great. Can’t complain,” he said, adding that the commanding victory was “sending the right signal, not just to yourself but to all your opponents.”

Djokovic didn't play any warmup tournaments, saving himself for the big occasion in a bid to win a major title that has eluded him since 2023.

“I’m using every hour that I can to get my body recovered and in shape for the next challenge,” he said.