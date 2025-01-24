'It's Kind Of Hard': Novak Djokovic Drops Big Update On Rumoured Retirement After Australian Open 2025 Semi-Final Heartbreak

Novak Djokovic of Serbia wipes the sweat from his face during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Novak Djokovic's quest for an 11th championship win and record-setting 25th Grand Slam title overall at the Australian Open had an abrupt finish. The Serbian tennis superstar had to retire mid-way through the match-up and his leg injury had started to aggravate. Djokovic could not play through the pain and had to step out of action to look after his injury. The incident has triggered retirement chatter as the fans are wondering whether the Serb would step down. Novak has cleared the air over the matter.

Novak Djokovic Puts A Rest To Retirement Chatter

Questions galore over the retirement of Novak Djokovic after he withdrew from the competition at the Australian Open. The Serbian was a strong competitor against Alexander Zverev until the issue with his left leg became worse. He hurt his knee during the quarterfinal win against Alcaraz, leading to rumours of his retirement. But Djokovic has put an end to all the speculation and suggested that he isn't going to step down anytime soon.

"I don't know. We both were disappointed with what just happened, so we didn't talk about future steps. We were so fresh off the court. I will definitely have a chat with Andy, and thank him for being here.

"I will give my feedback, which is obviously positive, and see how he feels before we take the next step. We are still hot-headed and disappointed. So, it's kind of hard to switch the page and start talking about what the next steps are. I think we both need to cool off a bit, and then we'll have a chat," Djokovic said while speaking to the press after the match-up.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts at a press conference after retiring in his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Alexander Zverev backs Djokovic Amid Crowd's Displeasure At AO 2025

Number two-seeded Alexander Zverev reached the final after Novak Djokovic retired mid-match. The only set of Djokovic vs. Zverev lasted 1 hour and 21 minutes and included 19 points that lasted nine strokes or more apiece. After the play, Zverev urged the crowd to not give Novak a hard time as he was booed by the spectators while leaving the court of the Rod Laver Arena.

“I know that everybody paid for tickets and everybody wants to see hopefully a great five-set match,” he said. “But you’ve got to understand — Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport, for the past 20 years, absolutely everything of his life,” said Alexander Zverev in the on-court interview.