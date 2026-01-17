Updated 17 January 2026 at 14:39 IST
Novak Djokovic Responds to Retirement Speculation Following Injury Setback as Australian Open Looms
Novak Djokovic, despite an injury setback before the 2026 Australian Open, dismissed retirement talks, stressing he’s still world No.4 and focused on chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title.
Novak Djokovic has once again exhibited his desire to continue playing the game despite suffering an injury right before the Australian Open 2026. The Serbian has shunned all retirement chatter with a blunt statement and remains on the hunt for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam.
Ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic sustained a fresh injury setback and was forced to pull out of the Adelaide International draw. The Serb admitted that he was not physically ready to compete, sparking concern among fans.
After Recent Injury, Novak Djokovic Confronts Retirement Chatter Before AO 2026
Novak Djokovic has delivered a straight-edge statement about the retirement speculations after withdrawing from the Adelaide International. He exclaimed that retirement will be imminent, but he does not want to discuss it since he is still actively competing.
The Serbian tennis star reminded everyone that he is still the fourth-ranked tennis player and is still competing at the highest level.
“I have been asked a lot about obviously when is the, you know, end date going to come for me, but, you know, I don't want to talk or think about it yet, because I'm here, I'm competing.
“When that arrives and kind of becomes ripe in my head, I'll share it with you, and then we can all discuss on the farewell tour. But right now I'm still No. 4 in the world, still competing at the highest level, and I feel like there is no need to draw the attention to that discussion,” Novak Djokovic said, as quoted by express.co.uk.
Novak Djokovic Kicks Off 2026 In Melbourne Park
Novak Djokovic will kick off the 2026 season with the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. The Serb was forced to rule himself out of the Adelaide International, but his intent remains the same.
Djokovic is currently on the chase for a record-setting 11th Australian Open title and his 25th Grand Slam title victory, and making history.
The Serbian tennis player is already tied with Margaret Court after winning the most Majors titles in the Open era. Another Grand Slam win has remained elusive for Novak, but he will be keen to turn the tables in his favour while in action at the 2026 Australian Open
