On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Rohan Bopanna scripted history by becoming the oldest to reach the World No.1 ranking. At 43, Bopanna has climbed to the summit and became the No.1 seed in the doubles category. The increase in the ranking came after he and Australia's Matthew Ebden defeated the Argentine pair of Gonzalez and Molteni in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2024.

3 things you need to know

Rohan Bopanna gets to the No.1 Rankings in Tennis doubles

Bopanna and Ebden defeated Gonzalez and Milteni to reach the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024

Bopanna is 4th Indian to attain the No.1 Ranking in doubles

Novak Djokovic congratulates Rohan Bopanna on attaining World No.1 ranking

The advancement to the Australian Open semi-final has also modified the rankings, and as per the fresh update, India's Rohan Bopanna is World No.1 in the doubles category. He is the 4th Indian after Sanai Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi to attain the feat.

After reaching the peak of the rankings, Bopanna received congratulatory messages from all over the tennis fraternity. From India's foremosts to his former doubles partners many players expressed respect and delight in the accomplishment of Bopanna. He even received a congratulatory message from other World No.1 of the game, Novak Djokovic.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner took to the photo-sharing application Instagram to congratulate "Bops" on making it to the top at such a "young age."

Here's the message from the singles' World No.1 to the doubles' World No.1:

"Congratulations Bops

Amazing effort

And to do it at such a young age.

Even more impressive."

Gunning for the final

Rohan Bopanna will return to the court tomorrow. The World No.1 seed will partner up with Matthew Ebden once again to take on Zhang and Machac in the semi-final of the Australian Open. The match will take place at the Rod Laver Arena, live action will begin at 7:30 AM IST.