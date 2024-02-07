Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:02 IST
Novak Djokovic's million-dollar message for Rohan Bopanna after Indian become 'World's Oldest No.1'
After becoming the oldest World No.1 in the history of Tennis, Rohan Bopanna has received the congratulatory message from other World No.1, Novak Djokovic.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Rohan Bopanna scripted history by becoming the oldest to reach the World No.1 ranking. At 43, Bopanna has climbed to the summit and became the No.1 seed in the doubles category. The increase in the ranking came after he and Australia's Matthew Ebden defeated the Argentine pair of Gonzalez and Molteni in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2024.
3 things you need to know
- Rohan Bopanna gets to the No.1 Rankings in Tennis doubles
- Bopanna and Ebden defeated Gonzalez and Milteni to reach the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024
- Bopanna is 4th Indian to attain the No.1 Ranking in doubles
Novak Djokovic congratulates Rohan Bopanna on attaining World No.1 ranking
The advancement to the Australian Open semi-final has also modified the rankings, and as per the fresh update, India's Rohan Bopanna is World No.1 in the doubles category. He is the 4th Indian after Sanai Mirza, Leander Paes, and Mahesh Bhupathi to attain the feat.
After reaching the peak of the rankings, Bopanna received congratulatory messages from all over the tennis fraternity. From India's foremosts to his former doubles partners many players expressed respect and delight in the accomplishment of Bopanna. He even received a congratulatory message from other World No.1 of the game, Novak Djokovic.
Advertisement
The 24-time Grand Slam winner took to the photo-sharing application Instagram to congratulate "Bops" on making it to the top at such a "young age."
Here's the message from the singles' World No.1 to the doubles' World No.1:
"Congratulations Bops
Amazing effort
And to do it at such a young age.
Even more impressive."
Advertisement
Gunning for the final
Rohan Bopanna will return to the court tomorrow. The World No.1 seed will partner up with Matthew Ebden once again to take on Zhang and Machac in the semi-final of the Australian Open. The match will take place at the Rod Laver Arena, live action will begin at 7:30 AM IST.
Advertisement
Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:00 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.