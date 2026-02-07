Novak Djokovic Signals Possible Davis Cup Comeback for Serbia Despite Permanently Moving Home Base to Athens

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the ATP 250 tennis tournament final match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, in Athens, Greece | Image: AP

Novak Djokovic has depicted his intention to compete for Serbia in the Davis Cup despite relocating his home base to Athens, Greece. Viktor Troicki has revealed that Djokovic still has the passion to represent Serbia in the premier international team event.

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic relocated to Athens from Marabella with his family in late 2025 and has been living a peaceful life in Greece.

The Serb obtained Greece's Golden Visa, a move partly linked to Serbia’s rising political tensions and his desire to provide a better environment for his family. Djokovic now lives in a luxury villa with his family in the coastal region of Glyfada.

Novak Djokovic Does Not Rule Out Serbia Davis Cup Return Despite Shifting Base to Greece

Serbia’s Davis Cup captain, Viktor Troicki, has said that Novak Djokovic remains a pivotal athlete in the country's Davis Cup squad. He added that the 24-time Grand Slam Champion is still passionate about representing Serbia in the Davis Cup and suggested that the Serb could join the team once he is fully fit for action.

“Novak thinks that Serbia can continue to progress in the Davis Cup, and he would like to play and keep representing his country. For over 20 years, Djokovic has played with passion for our country.

"In recent years, it hasn’t been easy for him to play on different surfaces, and it’s hard for him not to be with the team. But he wants to play when he is available, and he still gives us his support,” Viktor Troicki said, as quoted by the Tennis Head.

Novak Djokovic Currently Out of Action With Injury

Novak Djokovic is currently out of the Serbian team for the Davis Cup qualifying tie against Denmark after suffering a hamstring injury. The Serb is coming off after a runner-up finish at the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne.

In the AO 2026 summit clash, Novak Djokovic was defeated by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, extending the Serb's longstanding wait for a record-making 25th Grand Slam title victory.

