Novak Djokovic demonstrated his mastery on the Centre Court on Friday, defeating Corentin Moutet in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Djokovic displayed dominance with his serve, hitting 6 aces and securing an impressive 65% win rate on his first serve. With this victory, Djokovic advances to face Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 32 on Sunday, May, 11, 2024, poised to continue his stellar performance.

A metal bottle hurts Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court

Following his second-round triumph against Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open on May 10, world number one Novak Djokovic was involved in an unpleasant event. Djokovic received a blow in the head by a water bottle while signing autographs for fans following his match, necessitating medical care. Despite the terrifying moment in which he went to his knees, Djokovic assured supporters on social media that he was alright after applying an ice pack to the injured region. Subsequent evidence indicated that the occurrence was an accident, with no malicious intent, when a water bottle slid from a spectator's backpack. An official statement on social media said:

“Novak Djokovic on leaving the Central Court at the end of his match was hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs (for) spectators,” "He underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel."

"Thank you for the messages of concern," Djokovic wrote on the social media platform X. "This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday."

He will be playing against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.