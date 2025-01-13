Novak Djoković Triumphs in Tough Match Against Indian Origin Star Basavareddy at Australian Open 2025

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Nishesh Basavareddy of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

The Australian Open started with a bang in Melbourne Park with top stars vying for their first grand slam title of 2025. Novak Djokovic is seeking to bounce back into contention for the championship and effectively did so after defeating US' Nishesh Basavareddy. The Serbian has secured a spot in the second round of the grand slam tournament, but he faced significant challenges while doing so.

Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Secures Hard-Fought Win Against Nishesh Basavareddy

Novak Djokovic, while pairing up with his former rival Andy Murray, had a winning start in the Australian Open 2025. newly formed duo of coach and player secured a win over Indian-origin American tennis star Nishesh Basavareddy. Surprisingly, the Serbian particularly struggled against the 19-year-old, who became a professional last month. Novak lost in the first set against Nishesh, but he came back stronger with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win to commence his journey for an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and a record 25th major title overall.

Djokovic was at his best self after a vital break happened after 1.5 hours of competition after Nishesh Basavareddy's forehand went wide. Novak yelled in relief, and the roads were closed for the US teen as took a medical timeout before the beginning of the third set after he began to clumsily step between points and grab at his legs.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is congratulated by Nishesh Basavareddy of the U.S. following their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Djokovic Says It's Unusual To See Murray In His Corner At AO 2025

Coach Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic barely had a conversation throughout the match. In the fourth set, both of them were seen engaging in a prolonged conversation before the tennis star got back into the game. Djokovic is particularly thrilled about his partnership with Murray, who announced his retirement at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

“I’m obviously thrilled to have him in my corner. I must say, it was a little bit of a strange experience to have him at courtside in my box. We played for over 20 years against each other at the highest level. Great to have him on the same side of the net. He gave me some great advice mid-match,” Novak Djokovic said after the first-round match in Melbourne Park.