Novak Djokovic's Wife Decries Naomi Osaka's Actions In Heated Australian Open Encounter: 'Are The Rules Changed'

Naomi Osaka of Japan talks with Sorana Cirstea of Romania following their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP

Jelena Djokovic, the wife of 24-time Grand Slam-winner Novak Djokovic, raised questions over Naomi Osaka's actions in a dramatic Australian Open match-up. She questioned whether the rules had been changed and also called out the chair umpire.

There was intense drama during the second-round match between Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea at the 2026 Australian Open. During the play at the Margaret Court Arena, the Japanese tennis player was yelling 'Come On' multiple times in an attempt to hype herself up before the first and second serves of Cirstea.

The controversial instance led to a frosty handshake between the players post-match.

Novak Djokovic's Wife Unhappy Over Naomi Osaka- Sorana Cirstea Controversy

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, was not content with how things panned out and criticised the chair umpire for not taking the tactic seriously. She also deemed Naomi Osaka's actions as 'disrespectful.'

Advertisement

Screengrab/Instagram/@jelenadjokovicndf

“I’m surprised that this is not being called a hindrance. In between 2 serves, when crowds are applauding or shouting, the chair ump asks not shout between serves as it is disturbing to the player. The point is not finished.

"Sorana missed her first serve and is focusing on getting in the second. It is a slight pause. And it is disrespectful to applaud at someone’s first serve mistake, too. I am surprised that chair/ Naomi thought that was fair ?! Were there any rule changes that I missed?” Jelena Djokovic wrote in a post's comment.

Advertisement

Naomi Osaka Moves Ahead To Deal With Further Challenges At Hand

Naomi Osaka was the centre of attraction in the Australian Open 2026 for her fashionable choices and dramatic instances. The jellyfish-inspired walk-on outfit in the first round turned heads as the Japanese made a style statement in the Grand Slam event.

Despite the on-court controversy, Naomi Osaka managed to defeat Sorana Cirstea with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 finish. The match was tense, with drama piquing the fans' interest.