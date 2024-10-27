sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Iran-Israel War | Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections |

Published 19:52 IST, October 27th 2024

Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth

Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Zheng Qinwen
China's Zheng Qinwen kisses her trophy after winning the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

19:52 IST, October 27th 2024