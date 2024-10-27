Published 19:52 IST, October 27th 2024
Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth
Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
China's Zheng Qinwen kisses her trophy after winning the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo | Image: AP Photo
19:52 IST, October 27th 2024