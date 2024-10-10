sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 23:31 IST, October 10th 2024

Rafael Nadal gave his all until he simply couldn’t anymore and had to retire

Rafael Nadal’s tennis career will be remembered because of the numbers, yes — the 14 French Open trophies, the 22 Grand Slam titles overall, the nearly two decades in the top 10, and so on — and, without a doubt, because of his riveting rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:31 IST, October 10th 2024