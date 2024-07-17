Published 10:53 IST, July 17th 2024
Rafael Nadal is on the US Open entry list, although that doesn't mean he will play there
Rafael Nadal was on the U.S. Open entry list released Tuesday via a protected ranking, although that doesn't necessarily mean he will compete in the year's last Grand Slam tournament.
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during his men's singles match against Leo Borg of Sweden, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden | Image: AP
