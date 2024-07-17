sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:53 IST, July 17th 2024

Rafael Nadal is on the US Open entry list, although that doesn't mean he will play there

Rafael Nadal was on the U.S. Open entry list released Tuesday via a protected ranking, although that doesn't necessarily mean he will compete in the year's last Grand Slam tournament.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during his men's singles match against Leo Borg of Sweden, at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:53 IST, July 17th 2024