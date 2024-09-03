Published 11:03 IST, September 3rd 2024
Rohan Bopanna-Aldila Sutjiadi pair enters US Open mixed doubles semis after hard-fought win
Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi entered the semifinals of the US Open mixed doubles with a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.
