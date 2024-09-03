sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:03 IST, September 3rd 2024

Rohan Bopanna-Aldila Sutjiadi pair enters US Open mixed doubles semis after hard-fought win

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi entered the semifinals of the US Open mixed doubles with a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna | Image: PTI
11:03 IST, September 3rd 2024