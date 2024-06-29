Published 09:24 IST, June 29th 2024
Russian tennis players Kachanov, Samsonova decline Paris Olympics invites. Medvedev status unclear
Russian tennis players Karen Kachanov and Liudmila Samsonova declined to play at the Paris Olympics, the IOC said on Friday, and their next highest ranked compatriots were invited instead.
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower from the Beach Volleyball court at the Eiffel Tower stadium | Image: AP
