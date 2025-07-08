Stars Align at Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli, David Beckham, and Roger Federer Dazzle With Centre Court Appearances

1/10:

Sir David Beckham was in attendance at Wimbledon 2025 at the Royal Box during the first round match between Alcaraz and Fongini. The Inter Miami co-owner donned a double breasted tan suit.

2/10: Sir Beckham was not alone! He was spotted in the Royal Box alongside Sir Gareth Southgate at Wimbledon 2025. / Image: AP

3/10:

Superstar Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also showed up at the All England Lawn Tennis And Croquet Club to cheer for Novak Djokovic. He was also spotted in the stands alongside his wife Anushka.

4/10:

John Cena, the undisputed WWE Champion, was seated in the Parkside Suite in Court No. 1 alongside his wife Shay Shariatzadeh at Wimbledon 2025.

5/10: Tom Daley, the retired Olympian springboard diver, was also seated close to John Cena at Wimbledon 2025 / Image: AP

6/10: Team India Cricketer and KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was also present at the prestigious Grass Court Event in London. / Image: Instagram/@wimbledon

7/10:

Thomas Tuchel, manager of the England National Football Team, was also present at the Royal Box in Wimbledon during the second round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Marie Bouzkova.

8/10: Rishabh Pant, India's test vice captain, also had a day out in Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after Team India's win at the Edgbaston Test. / Image: Instagram/@wimbledon

9/10:

Roger Federer, the king of the grass court and 8-time Wimbledon Champion, was seated in the Royal Box during the fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.

10/10:

Legendary English pacer Sir James Anderson was also present at the Royal Box on day eight of Wimbledon 2025, where he was seen taking a picture of England Cricketer Joe Root and his wife.

