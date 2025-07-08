Republic World
  Stars Align at Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli, David Beckham, and Roger Federer Dazzle With Centre Court Appearances
Roger Federer

Updated 8 July 2025 at 18:45 IST

Stars Align at Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli, David Beckham, and Roger Federer Dazzle With Centre Court Appearances

The Wimbledon Championships has been a symbol of style and grit, making the Grass Court Grand Slam a prestigious event. Over the years, notable dignitaries from the realm of music, movies, sports and fashion show up at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to soak in the sunshine and witness history being made in the courts. The 2025 edition of Wimbledon was no different, as athletes from various sporting disciplines showed up at the Grand Slam with dapper suits and elegant outfits.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome

Expand icon Description of the pic

1/10:

Sir David Beckham was in attendance at Wimbledon 2025 at the Royal Box during the first round match between Alcaraz and Fongini. The Inter Miami co-owner donned a double breasted tan suit.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/10: Sir Beckham was not alone! He was spotted in the Royal Box alongside Sir Gareth Southgate at Wimbledon 2025. / Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/10:

Superstar Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also showed up at the All England Lawn Tennis And Croquet Club to cheer for Novak Djokovic. He was also spotted in the stands alongside his wife Anushka.

/ Image: Screengrab/X/StarSports

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/10:

John Cena, the undisputed WWE Champion, was seated in the Parkside Suite in Court No. 1 alongside his wife Shay Shariatzadeh at Wimbledon 2025.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/10: Tom Daley, the retired Olympian springboard diver, was also seated close to John Cena at Wimbledon 2025 / Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/10: Team India Cricketer and KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was also present at the prestigious Grass Court Event in London. / Image: Instagram/@wimbledon

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/10:

Thomas Tuchel, manager of the England National Football Team, was also present at the Royal Box in Wimbledon during the second round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Marie Bouzkova.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/10: Rishabh Pant, India's test vice captain, also had a day out in Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after Team India's win at the Edgbaston Test. / Image: Instagram/@wimbledon

Expand icon Description of the pic

9/10:

Roger Federer, the king of the grass court and 8-time Wimbledon Champion, was seated in the Royal Box during the fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

10/10:

Legendary English pacer Sir James Anderson was also present at the Royal Box on day eight of Wimbledon 2025, where he was seen taking a picture of England Cricketer Joe Root and his wife.

/ Image: AP

