Published 14:40 IST, September 8th 2024
Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at the US Open
Taylor Fritz got choked up when it hit him that he had reached the U.S. Open final .His explanation: “I cry at happy endings of movies and not at sad stuff. That’s kind of just how I am.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:40 IST, September 8th 2024