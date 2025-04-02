Tennis Player Collapses Mid-way Through a Match, Leaves Court in Wheelchair and Forced to Withdraw From Tournament

A scary incident took place in a tennis match in Colombia that led to a player having to be escorted off the court in a wheelchair. Rising British tennis star Fran Jones collapsed mid-way through a Colsanitas Cup match and was thus forced to withdraw from the match.

So bad was her condition that she was unable to leave the court off her own volition, and needed wheelchair assistance.

"Due to a physical issue, Francesca Jones has withdrawn from her match against Julia Riera at 6-2 5-7 5-3 in favour of the Argentinian. We wish the British tennis player a speedy recovery," read a Colsanitas Cup statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Jones was on serve during the ninth game of what was a deciding third set when she fell to the floor, where she lay before medics rushed to tend to her.

Fran Jones' Inspirational Story

Jones was born with a rare genetic condition known as Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia. The physical symptoms of the conditions include an absence or malformation of fingers and toes, and even facial clefts.

Jones has one finger missing on each hand and a total of seven toes, but is currently ranked 129th in the WTA rankings and is seen as an inspiration by many.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Speaks Out Following Shock Defeat To Matteo Berrettini In Qatar Open

"I've had experiences that many haven't at my age, and I think that's molded me into the person I am today. It will have had an impact on my mental strength … and mindset as a whole," Jones said.

The Challenges She Faces

However, it has been a challenge for her to navigate her tennis career with this condition.

She has retired from matches on 19 occasions, including twice in the year 2025.