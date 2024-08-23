Published 09:50 IST, August 23rd 2024

Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land

Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat Clara Burel of France 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals in Tennis in the Land.Haddad Maia, ranked No. 23 in the world, has not lost a set in the first three rounds of the WTA 250 event at the Nautica Waterfront District.