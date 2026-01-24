Ugo Humbert Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Tie With France To Focus On Upcoming Indoor Tournaments

Ugo Humbert has pulled out of playing for France in a Davis Cup match next month to prioritize upcoming tournaments.

Humbert said the decision to skip France’s first-round qualifier at home against Slovakia on Feb. 7-8 was made with indoor tournaments in mind.

“After discussing this with my team, I’ve made the difficult decision not to participate in the next Davis Cup tie,” Humbert posted on Instagram on Saturday. “To tackle this first part of the season and maintain my goals, I’ve chosen to focus on the upcoming tournaments, especially on indoor hard courts.”

There are indoor tournaments on the ATP Tour next month in Montpellier and Rotterdam, followed by tournaments on outdoor hard courts in Doha and Dubai.

Advertisement

The No. 33-ranked Humbert excels on indoor hard courts. A strong server with an excellent two-handed backhand, Humbert has won four of his seven career titles indoors and made an impressive run to the Paris Masters final in 2024.

Advertisement