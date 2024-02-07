Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:16 IST
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska is into her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open
Dayana Yastremska defeated Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Wednesday to go to her maiden Grand Slam singles semifinal.
The 93rd-ranked Ukrainian, who had to qualify for the main draw, wrapped up the victory in 78 minutes as she set up a match with either 12th-ranked Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya in the last four.
The Ukrainian is only the second qualifier to reach the women’s singles semis at the Australian Open in the Open era, after Christine Storey in 1978.
“It’s nice to make history because at that time I was not born, I’m 2000,” she said. “I’m super-happy, very tired.”
Noskova beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek on her way to the quarterfinals.
Later Wednesday, men’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev attempt to set up a blockbuster semifinal. Alcaraz plays sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the night match while Medvedev faces No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz in the afternoon session.
