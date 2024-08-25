sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:04 IST, August 25th 2024

US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic seeks a record 25th Grand Slam title after getting his Olympic gold

As big a deal as finally winning an Olympic gold medal was to Novak Djokovic, as much as he has accomplished in tennis — the men's-record 24 Grand Slam trophies , the 99 total titles, the most weeks at No. 1 for any player and on and on.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
