Published 22:22 IST, September 9th 2024

US Open Champ Jannik Sinner Is A Young Man In A Hurry. He Is 23, Is No. 1 And Has 2 Slam titles

New U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner is making big strides in a short amount of time. Just 23, Sinner already reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings a few months ago and, on Sunday, collected the second Grand Slam trophy of his career.