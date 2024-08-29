Published 00:27 IST, August 29th 2024

US Open: Iga Swiatek And Other Tennis Players Say Their Mental And Physical Health Are Ignored

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek added an additional complaint this week at the U.S. Open: Athletes are not being heard when they express concerns about potential harm to mental and physical health caused by having more tournaments that run longer and new rules that require participation in more events