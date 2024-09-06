sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 14:50 IST, September 6th 2024

US Open: Thompson and Purcell to face Krawietz and Puetz in men's doubles final

After falling just short in the last Grand Slam tournament, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have another shot at a men's doubles title at the U.S. Open.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US Open
Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, serves to John Millman, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:50 IST, September 6th 2024