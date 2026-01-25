WATCH| Carlos Alcaraz Gets Multiple Marriage Proposals Mid-Match At Australian Open Against Tommy Paul

Carlos Alcaraz was left stunned during his fourth-round Australian Open clash against Tommy Paul on January 25, 2026. Neither player had lost a set all week, heading into the match, thus this match was expected to be a competitive one.

However, as both players matched each other's shots in the tense match, the tension was momentarily thwarted when several fans in the Rod Laver Arena started shouting marriage proposals for Carlos Alcaraz.

Fans Shower Carlos Alcaraz With Marriage Proposals

During the tense contest between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul, several marriage proposals came for the former all at once while he was preparing to serve.

From the stands, one woman suddenly shouted, "Carlos, marry my daughter." This was followed by another voice shouting, "Marry my sister-in-law," as the stadium erupted in laughter when a third fan in the stands boldly yelled, "Marry me," briefly turning the tense match into pure comedy.

Carlos Alcaraz initially tried to maintain a poker face but eventually failed and laughed sheepishly before turning his full focus on the match at hand. Alcaraz didn't let this light-hearted moment distract him as Paul challenged him from time to time in the game; he rose to the challenge and responded with a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 7-5 win in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Watch The Video Here:

Carlos Alaraz's Past Marriage Proposals

Marriage proposals are not uncommon for Carlos Alcaraz. At the end of 2023, Alcaraz defeated Roberto Bautista Agut at the Carlos Alcaraz Cup exhibition match in Murcia. During the match, as he was preparing toserve, a fan suddenly shouted, "Carlitos, marry me!"