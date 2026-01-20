WATCH| Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In Jellyfish-Inspired Outfit

Naomi Osaka possibly made one of the most fashionable entrances ever at the Australian Open. The Japanese tennis professional walked out onto Rod Laver Arena for the last tennis match of the day, sporting a white umbrella, a white-brim hat draped in a white veil.

Underneath the veil, Naomi Osaka wore a turquoise tunic, crimped white trousers, and a butterfly-topped hat, which she had shared was inspired by a bedtime story she read to her two-year-old daughter, Shai.

Naomi Osaka, seeded 16th at the Australian Open, faced world no. 65 Antonia Ruzic of Croatia for her first round at the tournament.

Naomi Osaka Stuns Audience With Her Fashionable Entrance At Australian Open

After making headlines with Labubu-inspired couture at the US Open 2025, Naomi Osaka has returned to serve looks at the Australian Open 2026.

Osaka walked into the Rod Laver Arena ahead of her first match against Antonia Ruzic in a flowing turquoise tunic designed by Robert Wun. Once seated courtside, Osaka removed her hat and donned a matching turquoise jacket that went perfectly with her tunic.

While talking about her look, Osaka told Vogue, “When I look back at the players who came before me, I think about how those moments, those looks, have become memories that live forever. So much of the time, other people get to write our stories for us. This felt like a moment where I could write a little bit of my own.”

While talking about the inspiration behind the dress, she shared that it came from a story she had read to her two-year-old daughter. Osaka explained, "There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her, she got so excited. It translated beautifully into the movement and fluidity of the sheer layers on the dress and the jacket. When I saw it during the fitting, I remember thinking, ‘this is beautiful,’ but also feeling like the story wasn’t fully finished yet."

Watch The Video Here:



Naomi Osaka Advances To Next Round at Australian Open

Osaka survived an early scare to advance past Antonia Ruzic for the second round at the Australian Open. Naomi Osaka made a crucial mistake in the final set but was quick to capitalize on Ruzic's late forehand error to win the match point.