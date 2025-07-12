Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek & Amanda Anisimova Vie For The Coveted Title In Women's Singles Final At SW19

LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Takes on Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025 Final | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025 Championships Live Updates: Poland's Iga Swiatek and United States' Amanda Anisimova have battled their way into the summit clash at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships. The star tennis players are all set to lock horns in the women's singles final, with the coveted championship gold on the line. Tradition and tenacity come hand in hand in the women's singles summit clash, where Swiatek and Anisimova will lock horns for the first time in the senior circuit.