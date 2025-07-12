Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis News /
  • Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek & Amanda Anisimova Vie For The Coveted Title In Women's Singles Final At SW19
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12 July 2025 at 20:05 IST

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek & Amanda Anisimova Vie For The Coveted Title In Women's Singles Final At SW19

Poland’s Iga Swiatek and the USA’s Amanda Anisimova are set for a thrilling showdown in the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final. Both stars have fought their way to Centre Court, where they’ll clash for the coveted title in their first-ever senior meeting. With tradition and grit fueling their campaigns, the All England Club will witness a historic moment tonight.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Wimbledon-Women-Final-2025-Swiatek-vs-Anisimova-LIVE-Score-Winner-Highlights
LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Takes on Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025 Final | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025 Championships Live Updates: Poland's Iga Swiatek and United States' Amanda Anisimova have battled their way into the summit clash at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships. The star tennis players are all set to lock horns in the women's singles final, with the coveted championship gold on the line. Tradition and tenacity come hand in hand in the women's singles summit clash, where Swiatek and Anisimova will lock horns for the first time in the senior circuit.

Live Blog

Wimbledon 2025 Championships Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage of the Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final, where Poland's Iga Swiatek and United States' Amanda Anisimova will lock horns at the Centre Court for the coveted prize. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London will turn into a fierce battle for supremacy, where both competitors would vie for championship gold at the prestigious grass court Grand Slam.

12 July 2025 at 20:05 IST

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Princess of Wales Arrives At All England Club

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live: The Princess of Wales has arrived at the All England Club to be a part of the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final. 

12 July 2025 at 19:59 IST

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Head To Head Record

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live: This is the first time that Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova would lock horns in the senior circuit. Their only previous clash was in juniors, where Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2.

12 July 2025 at 19:58 IST

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: A Detailed Analysis Of Both Competitors

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live: Check out a detailed analysis of both competitors ahead of the women's singles final.

PlayerCountryGrand Slam TitlesWimbledon Final DebutWin Probability
Iga SwiatekPoland5Yes69.6%
Amanda AnisimovaUSA0Yes30.4%
12 July 2025 at 19:56 IST

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Check Out The Date And Time For The SW19 Women's Singles Final

Wimbledon 2025 Final Live: Check out the dates for the Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final between Swiatek and Anisimova. 

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM BST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Club

Published 12 July 2025 at 19:59 IST