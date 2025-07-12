Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek & Amanda Anisimova Vie For The Coveted Title In Women's Singles Final At SW19

Wimbledon 2025 Championships Live Updates: Poland's Iga Swiatek and United States' Amanda Anisimova have battled their way into the summit clash at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships. The star tennis players are all set to lock horns in the women's singles final, with the coveted championship gold on the line. Tradition and tenacity come hand in hand in the women's singles summit clash, where Swiatek and Anisimova will lock horns for the first time in the senior circuit.
The Princess of Wales has arrived at the All England Club to be a part of the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final.
This is the first time that Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova would lock horns in the senior circuit. Their only previous clash was in juniors, where Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2.
Check out a detailed analysis of both competitors ahead of the women's singles final.
|Player
|Country
|Grand Slam Titles
|Wimbledon Final Debut
|Win Probability
|Iga Swiatek
|Poland
|5
|Yes
|69.6%
|Amanda Anisimova
|USA
|0
|Yes
|30.4%
Check out the dates for the Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final between Swiatek and Anisimova.
Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025
Time: 8:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM BST
Venue: Centre Court, All England Club