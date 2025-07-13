Wimbledon 2025 Final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes THIRD Consecutive Grass Court Title Against Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Singles Final Live Updates: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – The world's top two tennis players – will lock horns in what is expected to be a blocbuster showdown at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. It is the second consecutive time that Sinner and Alcaraz will lock horns in a Grand Slam Final after their epic five hour and 29-minute clash at Roland Garros 2025. The Spanish tennis player would aim for the prestigious Grass Court title, while the Italian aims for championship glory. One player will cement it's legacy as the new face of tennis by conquering their opposition at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships.