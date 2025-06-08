'Winning Is Not About Talent...': Leander Paes Recalls How People Failed To Believe He Would Win At Wimbledon, And Olympics

Tennis legend Leander Paes opened up about his childhood days when people, including his school teacher, doubted that he would one day win Grand Slams and Olympic medals for his country.

While speaking to Republic TV's editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, former Indian tennis player Leander Paes recalled how his school teacher and others failed to put their trust in him when he thought of winning Grand Slams and Olympic medals. Leander said that winning is not about showing talent but letting people know your worth.

Leander Paes Opens Up On Winning Grand Slams

"When I said I’d win Wimbledon and an Olympic medal, my teacher asked, 'What’s your aukaat (worth)?' First, reach Wimbledon and the show. I felt that sometimes winning is not about talent. It is about showing your worth," Leander Paes said on Republic TV's summit, Legends.

Leander Paes also prioritized nationalism over anything, saying that he would be unfulfilled as an athlete if the 51-year-old had not won an Olympic medal for his country.

"My greatest honor is to wear the Tiranga on my heart and play for 1.4 billion people. So yes, if I had not won that Olympic medal, I would be unfulfilled as an athlete. I would have still bowed my head in gratitude to God and said thank you for everything you have given me," he added.

The former tennis player further added that the responsibility is much higher when one's representing the nation at big events. Leander Paes further added that no amount of money can match that amount of accolade.

"But nothing compares to the responsibility of playing for country and playing for your people. No amount of money, no amount of trophies, no amount of any accolade," he further added.

Leander Paes Wins Olympic Medal In 1996

It was in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, when Leander Paes bagged the bronze medal in the men's singles event after displaying a stupendous performance.