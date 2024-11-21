sb.scorecardresearch
  • Wins By Thanasi Kokkinakis & Taylor Fritz Leave Australia & US Tied At The Davis Cup Quarterfinals

Published 19:11 IST, November 21st 2024

Wins By Thanasi Kokkinakis & Taylor Fritz Leave Australia & US Tied At The Davis Cup Quarterfinals

The United States and Australia are headed to a deciding doubles match in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Athanasios Kokkinakis
Australia's Athanasios Kokkinakis celebrates after winning against Ben Shelton of the United States during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga | Image: AP Photo
19:11 IST, November 21st 2024