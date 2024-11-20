Published 23:47 IST, November 20th 2024
The Winnipeg Jets are off to a flying start, stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender
There was an unforgettable moment during the Florida Panthers’ on-ice celebration last June after winning the Stanley Cup. Panthers coach Paul Maurice was being interviewed by the Canadian television network Sportsnet, talking about what finally winning a title meant for him and his family.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Winnipeg Jets are off to a flying start | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
23:47 IST, November 20th 2024