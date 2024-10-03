Published 22:48 IST, October 3rd 2024
Ticket prices for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 to nearly 3,000 euros
Ticket prices for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 euros (USD 33) for men's and women's hockey preliminary games up to nearly 3,000 euros (USD 3,300) for the most costly seats at the closing ceremony inside Verona's Arena, a large Roman amphitheater.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Winter Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:48 IST, October 3rd 2024