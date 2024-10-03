sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Ticket prices for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 to nearly 3,000 euros

Published 22:48 IST, October 3rd 2024

Ticket prices for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 to nearly 3,000 euros

Ticket prices for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 euros (USD 33) for men's and women's hockey preliminary games up to nearly 3,000 euros (USD 3,300) for the most costly seats at the closing ceremony inside Verona's Arena, a large Roman amphitheater.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:48 IST, October 3rd 2024