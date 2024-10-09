sb.scorecardresearch
  • Tigers host Guardians in Game 3, bringing MLB playoffs back to Motor City for first time in decade

Published 18:12 IST, October 9th 2024

Tigers host Guardians in Game 3, bringing MLB playoffs back to Motor City for first time in decade

The Motor City has not hosted a playoff baseball game in a decade. The long wait is almost over. The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday with their best-of-five AL Division Series tied at one game apiece, ending a drought that has dragged on since 2014.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians | Image: AP
18:12 IST, October 9th 2024