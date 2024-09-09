sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Tom Brady takes first steps in transition from football field to TV booth

Published 23:15 IST, September 9th 2024

Tom Brady takes first steps in transition from football field to TV booth

Fox Sports is spending $375 million to put Tom Brady in the broadcast booth, and the network wants to make sure everyone knows he's there.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tom Brady
Tom Brady walks onto the file before San Francisco 49ers play New Orleans Saints before NFL preseason game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:15 IST, September 9th 2024