Published 21:13 IST, September 28th 2024
Top seed Dheeraj, Sandesh move forward in the qualifiers of 29th National Tennis Championship
Top seed Dheeraj K S began the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship with a straight-set victory over Hitesh Yalamanchili in the first round.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Top seed Dheeraj, Sandesh move forward in the qualifiers of 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship | Image: screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:13 IST, September 28th 2024