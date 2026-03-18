Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on TV, Online

UEFA Champions League: While Tottenham's chances of making the quarter-final looks bleak, they will host Atletico in the second leg of the ongoing Champions League. The Spurs need a huge win to actually make it through to the next round. The Spurs finally arrested their six-game losing streak on Sunday, scoring a dramatic point at Anfield thanks to Richarlison’s late equaliser against Liverpool.

Atletico are playing away from home for the first time since they almost relinquished a 4–0 first leg lead in their Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona.

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming

When and where is the Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg being played?

Advertisement

The Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be played on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 1330 AM IST. The match will be hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch the Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live online?

Advertisement

The Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live on TV?

The Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

Check Predicted Starting Line-ups

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Vicario; Porro, Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Gallagher, Sarr, Gray, Tel; Solanke, Kolo Muani.